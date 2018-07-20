Emma Bridgewater helps Chichester Cathedral roof repair fund

Special edition mugs by designer Emma Bridgewater have contributed £5,800 towards repairing Chichester Cathedral’s roof.

The £19.95 pieces, featuring the cathedral spire and choristers, have proved popular with all proceeds towards the high roof repair appeal launched earlier this year.

Work on the first stage of Chichester Cathedral’s roof restoration project is now half way through with a completion date set for late 2018.

Fundraising and grants to replace the leaking copper roof have so far reached £3.3million of an estimated £5.8million needed to complete the project over the course of four to five years.

The next three stages after the central choir roof is completed will be the south transept, followed by the north transept and the nave.

So far, repairs to the medieval structure and adding replacement lead roofing are ‘on time’.

A considerable part of funding for critical repairs this year has been the £650,000 awarded as part of the First World War Centenary Cathedral Repairs Fund, of which £250,000 was allocated towards the high roofs repair project.

A report published this week found the centenary grant had ‘significantly reduced immediate risks’.

