Emsworth Museum back in business - and focus is on Funtington

Emsworth Museum reopens this Saturday (April 6) after the winter break - with a firm focus on one local parish and its bygone days.

The exhibition in the David Rudkin Room illustrates the rich history of Funtington parish in pictures and stories.

Fred Ewens at work in the shop in 1943

Named Funtington Parish in the Past, the display runs until Tuesday, April 23.

More than 20 years ago Geoffrey Boys and others edited a booklet containing photographs and memories gathered from many different sources with the title Funtington: A History for the Millennium.

Alec Peters later added a collection of family photographs of his relative Frederick Ewens, the saddler, writer and churchman who lived in the village for more than 100 years.

None of these images had previously been displayed and Geoffrey and Alec worked together for about five years to produce an excellent and much acclaimed exhibition in West Ashling in August 2017.

Some of this material will now be displayed in Emsworth Museum, giving a glimpse back to a time when the pace of life was much slower

and the countryside a quiet and peaceful place.

Emsworth Museum, in North Street, will be open for visitors to see this display on Saturdays and Easter Monday from 10.30am to 4.30pm, on

Sundays (including Easter Sunday) from 2.30pm to 4.30pm and on St George’s Day (April 23) from 10am to 2pm.

Admission to the museum is free. A stairlift is available.

For more information about the museum’s programme for 2019 and events organised by Emsworth Maritime and Historical Trust go to www.emsworthmuseum.org.uk, email info@emsworthmuseum.org.uk or phone 01243 378091.