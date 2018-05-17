Emsworth sorting office closure edging nearer

Royal Mail bosses insist there is still no closure date for Emsworth’s sorting office – but it will shut this summer.

The closure – first revealed early this year – has sparked fears town residents will face major inconvenience in having to travel to Havant’s sorting office to pick up undelivered mail.

The move to relocate the Emsworth delivery office to Havant follows discussions with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and staff in both offices.

Royal Mail said in February the move was expected to take place in ‘early summer’ this year, but they told us this week they are still not able to confirm the date.

Detailed planning is taking place to help ensure a smooth transition for the service, staff and customers.

They have stressed there will be no impact on deliveries nor any job losses as a result of this relocation.

For Emsworth, it’s another vital town-based service being lost after last bank, NatWest, closed last year.

Asked whether local people had been consulted, a Royal Mail spokeswoman said: “Our consultation is with our unions and our staff and we have discussed the move with them.

“We welcome feedback from customers on our services but we are not required to publicly consult on operational changes.

“Customers do not need to come to the office to collect mail if they don’t want to or are unable to – we can deliver to a neighbour, to a nominated neighbour, to an alternative address in the same postcode area or they can arrange a redelivery on a convenient day – all options which are free of charge.

“The move is expected to take place in the summer, but we will announce a date when we have one nearer the time.”

We asked how many customers use the Emsworth sorting office but the Royal Mail replied: “We don’t publish usage figures.”

The Royal Mail added: “The move is part of Royal Mail’s ongoing transformation of its business to increase the efficiency of its operation as well as providing delivery offices which are fit for purpose for our people and for our customers.

“As a commercial business, Royal Mail is responding to the huge growth in electronic communications and decline in letter volumes, while seeing a high volume of parcels and online shopping which need to be delivered to customers.”

STEVE BONE

What’s your view? Email steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk