England goal scorer kick starts new Butlin’s football academy

England’s all-time top goal scorer, Kelly Smith, has devised coaching for new Mitre Football Academy in order to encourage families to get active during their Butlin’s breaks.

England and Arsenal football legend, Kelly Smith MBE, has devised coaching and skilled routines for the new Mitre Football Academy.

The academy is set to be available on all three of Butlin’s seaside resorts Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness throughout 2018.

Kelly has scored 46 England goals during 117 caps which is a national scoring record.

Kelly has already spent time at Butlin’s working alongside FA Level 2 qualified coaches during the winter to create a programme of training for the guests staying at Butlins resorts.

A global survey in 2016 showed that British children are among the least active in the world. Only 15% of girls and 22% of boys are managing the Government advice of at least one hour of moderate exercise per day.

With this in mind Butlin’s have decided to work with Kelly and Mitre to try and encourage youngsters to get active as part of their family break.

“As a mum and former professional player myself, I believe in the importance of having active children and helping them hone their skills and learn new ones,” Kelly said.

“I hope the Mitre Football Academies allow children to enjoy football during their break at Butlin’s”

The Mitre Football Academy sessions take place on AstroTurf pitches and the sessions are split into two age categories, five to seven year olds and eight to twelve year olds.

For more information and to book sessions in advance call 0330 100 6654.