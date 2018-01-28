Enterprise Day for industry’s new talent

Chichester College students gained insight into the experience of working for a multinational company.

Hospitality and catering corporation Aramark delivered its fifth annual Enterprise Day at the college earlier this month.

Hospitality, travel and tourism students were able to experience short sessions with executives, covering subjects such as business leadership, branding and marketing, employability, managing costs in business and health and wellbeing.

Phil Quinn, Aramark regional executive chef, said: “It is really reassuring to see all the new talent coming into the industry and it was a great couple of days for our guys to be working with the students with plenty of laughs.

“They should be really proud of what they’ve done and how they present themselves.”

Aramark regularly support college activities, through Enterprise Day and regular maths events which challenges students to develop their own fictional Subway franchises.

Julia Williams, head of learning for Service Industries at Chichester College, added: “We want our students to be able to move on to employment in their field once they leave us, and having executives from Aramark come to work with our students through our Enterprise Day is an opportunity for them to learn from people who are at the top of their career.

“They learn about what it can mean to run a company, manage a restaurant as well as learn some vital tips to help them get ahead of the game for ensuring their CV’s are at the top of the pile when they apply for jobs.

“We are so grateful for the support of Aramark, who have been working with us for the past five years – running events like this one.

“It inspires our students and I know they all take a lot away from the experience.”

Chris Pepin, Aramark director of operations, said: “It’s really great for us to have the opportunity to give the students an insight into our industry and the diverse skill sets required in our sector.

“We were thrilled to be able to assist with developing the students’ talent and potential careers. The students on the day were fantastic, I hope we made it a great day for them as I know the Aramark team had such a rewarding day.

“The team really enjoyed passing their experiences to future stars entering our industry.”