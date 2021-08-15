100th Bosham flower show blooms

Bosham, Chidham & District Horticultural Society Show 2021

After lots of disruptions from covid restrictions, the society decided to go ahead with the show on Saturday August 14.

Group secretary Rozie Bradley said, “It was a big decision as to whether to hold the show this year or not, but the committee felt it was important to both exhibitors and the village. This was our 100th show in Bosham!”

Rozie said although the show was scaled down, it was “very well attended” with plenty of entries.

Bosham Chidham & District Horticultural Society Show 2021 SUS-210815-104644001

She said, “Both the judges and the exhibitors said they were so pleased to come as so many shows had been cancelled this year. It was a joy to watch

the children excitedly return to see if they had won a prize – the exhibitors of the future we hope.

“The general public who came to view the exhibits also enjoyed tea and cakes and a good natter.

“A big thanks to everyone who worked hard to make it the success it was.

Bosham, Chidham & District Horticultural Society Show 2021 SUS-210815-104757001

Next year we hope it can be a much bigger affair with a raffle, craft stall and tombola.”

Show results 2021:

The Banksian Medal – Peter Rogers

The Southwood Cup – Peter Rogers

The Society’s Challenge Cup - Peter Rogers

The Lady Worsley Cup – Peter Rogers

The Manor Cup – Peter Rogers

The Warnum Rose Bowl - Denise Foster

The Society’s Rose Bowl – Denise Foster

The Marwood Trophy – Peter Rogers

The Baxendale Challenge Cup - Peter Rogers

The Chidmere Cup – Rachel Glick

The Bosham Floral Bowl – Helen Smith

The Minature Cup – Ruth Frith

The Hamblin Domestic Cup – Stephanie Fiske

The Myrrh Cup – Stephanie Fiske

The Handover Cup – Hazel Dean

The Painting Cup – Helen Smith

The Photographic Cup – Helen Gunton

The Woodman Challenge Cup – Ralph Weller

The Phyllis Woodman Cup – Marina Weller

The Wood Challenge Cup – Sienna Weller