100th Bosham flower show blooms
The Bosham, Chidham and District Horticultural Society Show went ahead this weekend.
After lots of disruptions from covid restrictions, the society decided to go ahead with the show on Saturday August 14.
Group secretary Rozie Bradley said, “It was a big decision as to whether to hold the show this year or not, but the committee felt it was important to both exhibitors and the village. This was our 100th show in Bosham!”
Rozie said although the show was scaled down, it was “very well attended” with plenty of entries.
She said, “Both the judges and the exhibitors said they were so pleased to come as so many shows had been cancelled this year. It was a joy to watch
the children excitedly return to see if they had won a prize – the exhibitors of the future we hope.
“The general public who came to view the exhibits also enjoyed tea and cakes and a good natter.
“A big thanks to everyone who worked hard to make it the success it was.
Next year we hope it can be a much bigger affair with a raffle, craft stall and tombola.”
Show results 2021:
The Banksian Medal – Peter Rogers
The Southwood Cup – Peter Rogers
The Society’s Challenge Cup - Peter Rogers
The Lady Worsley Cup – Peter Rogers
The Manor Cup – Peter Rogers
The Warnum Rose Bowl - Denise Foster
The Society’s Rose Bowl – Denise Foster
The Marwood Trophy – Peter Rogers
The Baxendale Challenge Cup - Peter Rogers
The Chidmere Cup – Rachel Glick
The Bosham Floral Bowl – Helen Smith
The Minature Cup – Ruth Frith
The Hamblin Domestic Cup – Stephanie Fiske
The Myrrh Cup – Stephanie Fiske
The Handover Cup – Hazel Dean
The Painting Cup – Helen Smith
The Photographic Cup – Helen Gunton
The Woodman Challenge Cup – Ralph Weller
The Phyllis Woodman Cup – Marina Weller
The Wood Challenge Cup – Sienna Weller
The Nichol Challenge Cup – Emily Smith