6 bags worth of rubbish cleared from West Wittering beach by Tangmere colleagues
The team from a Tangmere commercial property developer collected six bags of plastic waste and rubbish during a two-hour walk along West Wittering beach.
The Kingsbridge Estates colleagues were taking part in the Million Mile Clean – the biggest community clean-up event of the year – organised by Surfers Against Sewage, which aims to get 100,000 volunteers walking ten miles each while cleaning the places they love.
