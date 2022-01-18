A27 Arundel Bypass: ‘The sooner we see this approved, the better’

National Highways unveiled updated proposals last week, as it began an eight-week consultation with the public. Click here to read a summary of the plans and watch a video interview with the project manager.

The developers said the plans for upgrading the A27 at Arundel will feature a ‘combination of improvements’ along the existing road through the South Downs National Park and Arundel.

The grey route features new bridges spanning the River Arun, over the Arun Valley Railway and over Binsted Rife, as well as a new junction at Crossbush, ‘finally putting an end’ to the ‘road to nowhere’ junction.

Under the plans, around 8km (4.9 miles) of new dual carriageway will be created to the south of the existing A27, from Crossbush to Fontwell roundabout. Around 6.6km (4.1 miles) of the existing A27 will be 'de-trunked'. Photo: Steve Robards

Derek Waller, vice-chairman of OneArundel, a bypass support group, said: “We are absolutely delighted we have got to this stage and we welcome any opportunity to comment on details on the route. “I am in no doubt about it [that something needs to be done]. The route itself is not up for date.

“The decision has been taken. This consultation is about the details of the route. We need to be looking forward.”

Mr Waller suggested that the route is not perfect, as there are some questions surrounding Ford Road.

“Somewhere hidden in all those documents will be queries which we might well raise,” he said. “The only significant thing at the moment which we have noticed is that there is no link between the new bypass and Ford Road.

Andrew Jackson, senior project manager at National Highways for the A27 Arundel Bypass project. Photo: Steve Robards SR2201113

“We are very worried that a lot of traffic will come up Ford Road and into Arundel to get onto the A27. “That’s quite important. “There are plans for a lot of development on Ford Airfield. Those people are likely to be working elsewhere and driving to and from work.

We want to avoid them using Ford Road into Arundel. That’s the major concern at the minute.”

The One Arundel group has asked its 600 supporters to read the documents and ‘input their thoughts’. Mr Waller said: “That’s what National Highways want us to do.

“My view is: the sooner we see this bypass approved, the better.”

Not everyone is happy about the plans.

Campaigners in Walberton have suggested that The Street and West Walberton Lane will be unable to cope with the extra level of traffic — 42 per cent and 27 per cent respectively — brought in by the bypass. Click here to read more

National Highways senior project manager Andrew Jackson said: “We started the A27 Arundel Bypass statutory consultation on Monday (January 10), and we encourage people to have their say.

“We are of course interested in all views, and if people have concerns about the increase in traffic through Walberton, or anything else, I encourage them to feed these concerns back to us through the consultation.”

Details on the proposals, document inspection locations and feedback forms will be available until the consultation ends on March 8 at https://a27arundelbypass.consultation.ai/