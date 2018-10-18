Areas affected by new housing receive £250k funding

New children’s swings, practice equipment for a cricket club and better seafront facilities are just some of the projects that have been funded as part of a scheme overseen by Chichester District Council.

More than 35 projects have received a share of £250,000 as part of the New Homes Bonus Scheme which has seen investments.

These grants include £12,000 for improvements to East Wittering and Bracklesham seafront, £15,000 for playground improvements, £17,000 for improvements to Oxmarket Gallery in Chichester, £17,700 for the Old Library in Midhurst, £3,000 towards a disabled toilet at Hunston Village Hall, £3,989 for playground swings in Lavant, £1,940 for cricket equipment in Petworth, £1,118 for benches in Plaistow and Ifold and £5,710 for road safety in Tangmere.

Cllr Eileen Lintill said: "We contacted parishes earlier this year to apply for funding and have been pleased with the wide variety of requests received. The government recognises that more housing can result in extra pressures so it has passed this funding to local councils to help communities address their concerns."

Money is awarded to projects that demonstrate the impacts of development, aim to enhance the local area and benefit the whole community, the council has said.

