Bomb disposal team attend ordnance on Selsey beach

Selsey coastguard were called out to an 'ordnance' at Medmerry Beach this weekend.

Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team received a call-out to reports of ordnance at Medmerry Beach on Saturday (September 22).

On arrival at the site at 4.05pm, the team found the ordnance, put a cordon in place and closed the beach, a spokesman said.

They added: "A photo was taken and sent to EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team) but due to the state of the incoming tide and by the time EOD would have been on the scene the ordnance would have been covered by the water, so it was decided that we would leave it for the night once the tide had covered it and be re-tasked at day break the next day."

The team went back to the spot the next day (Sunday 23) and the ordnance was taken away to be disposed of.

In a facebook post, a spokesman said: "Ordnance comes in all shapes and sizes, if you come across any ordnance on the beach or something you're usually unsure of — Do not touch it and dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard straight away.

"Previous items of ordnance found on this beach have been found to be highly explosive so please do not touch it!"

During the Second World War Selsey had a practice bombing range.

Because of flooding and erosion, the Environment Agency in 2011 constructed a flood bank which created a wetland and flooded the old bombing range, which is why old ordnance often washes up at Medmerry.

READ MORE:

Resident issues warning of bike theft 'epidemic'

Chichester Canal signs up to national scheme to reduce plastic pollution

Residents warned after postal scam in Chichester

