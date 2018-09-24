Chichester Canal signs up to national scheme to reduce plastic pollution

Chichester Canal Cafe has been listed as a 'refill station' in a national waste reduction scheme.

Chichester Canal Cafe said it is 'delighted' to have signed up as a 'refill station' so people can have their reusable water bottles filled up with tap water.

Ian Milton, trust chairman said: "We are delighted to be playing our part in reducing avoidable single use plastics by signing up as a refill station.

"We are making the changes ourselves too, for example customers are encouraged to bring their own cups for hot drinks and our straws are paper.

"Whether you're walking along the towpath, enjoying one of our scheduled boat trips or hiring a rowing boat, pop into the Canal Cafe where we'll be please to refill reusable water bottles with tap water for free."

The Canal is displaying their 'refill sticker' and is shown as a refill station on the app www.refill.org.uk/get-the-refill-app

Refill is a free tap water initiative designed to reduce plastic pollution and promote healthy hydration. For more information on the scheme visit: www.refill.org.uk