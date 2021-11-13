With more people than ever before holidaying in the UK during the pandemic, Which? set out to uncover the top landscapes to visit.

The consumer watchdog surveyed almost 6,000 Which? members to find out their favourite areas of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) and Scotland’s national scenic areas, with the Isles of Scilly and Assynt-Coigach coming out on top.

Chichester Harbour came 39th in a list of 42 locations (not including Scotland). Click here to see the full resultsEach AONB was given a star rating between one and five, based on a survey to July 2021 which included responses from 5,813 Which? Connect panel members, who gave feedback about 13,846 experiences in Areas of Natural Beauty.

Chichester Harbour was given; two stars for scenery; three stars for walks; three stars for wildlife spotting; two stars for peace and quiet; two stars for visitor facilities; two stars for food and drink; two stars for tourist attractions and three stars for accommodation.

Each place was also given an area score, which is a combination of the overall satisfaction and how likely people are to say an AONB is worth visiting.

Chichester Harbour was given; two stars for scenery; three stars for walks; three stars for wildlife spotting; two stars for peace and quiet; two stars for visitor facilities; two stars for food and drink; two stars for tourist attractions and three stars for accommodation.

Its overall area score was 71 per cent.

The number one location — the Isles of Scilly — was given an overall score of 91 per cent, receiving four or five stars across every category apart from tourist attractions.

Chichester Harbour came 39th in a list of 42 locations (not including Scotland)

Unlike England, Northern Ireland and Wales, Scotland does not have area of outstanding natural beauty designations. Instead, it has 40 national scenic areas, so respondents rated these separately.

Rory Boland, Which? travel editor, said: “During the pandemic, many of us discovered the joys of a British holiday and our survey findings show that areas of outstanding natural beauty and national scenic areas have plenty to offer with stiff competition between the nation’s favourites.

“The best news from the survey is just how many highly-rated destinations we have to choose from, including many little known destinations that you’ll be able to enjoy without crowds.”