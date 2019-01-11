Chichester park is set to blossom from support of a society and district council

A Chichester park will be in full bloom thanks to the efforts of Chichester’s Natural History Society and district council.

Five new donated trees have been planted in Jubilee Park, found in the heart of Chichester, as part of a project to improve the city’s green spaces.

Over the past year, the team from the Chichester Natural History Society have been working closely with Justin Jones, green spaces lead manager at Chichester District Council to provide and plant these new large features.

The team planted the five mature trees after careful consideration was given to what to plant.

The selection made was based on notable trees that will provide blossom, autumn colour and historic interest to Jubilee Park.

The selection of five trees were then chosen through discussion with the society’s Brian Hopkins, and then purchased with legacy money from a nursery in Cambridge.

The newly-planted trees include two Flowering Cherry Trees, one Golden Maple ‘Princeton Gold’ tree, one Cedar of Lebanon and one Forest Pansy (Judas Tree).

One of the trees was officially planted by Mr Hopkins himself, followed by a perambulation of all five before the gang completed the backfilling and staking as required.

These new trees will now join the other grand old trees in the park which were planted at the time of Queen Victoria’s Jubilee.