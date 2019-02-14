Climate change protesters to march through Chichester

Concerned West Sussex residents are protesting tomorrow (Friday 15 February) for the county council to declare a climate emergency.

A statement from Worthing Climate Action Network said: "We want West Sussex County Council to divest the pension fund from fossil fuels and to declare a climate emergency, with the aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

"According to the recent IPCC we need to keep global warming to less than 1.5 to 2°C and to do that we need to keep fossil fuels in the ground. According to a recent Met Office report we are likely to hit 1.5C degrees in the next five years."

The group claim West Sussex County Council is investing 'about £200,000,000' of its pension fund in fossil fuels that are damaging the climate.

Rod Thick of Worthing Climate Action Network said: "We are meeting at the cross at 9:45am and then we are going to march down to the County Hall and do a 'die-in' outside. The idea is to declare a climate emergency."

The group are expecting between 50 and 100 people from 'all over' West Sussex. He added: "We will be happy with that.

"I think the main thing is that IPCC's (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report on climate change and politicians just don't seem to be doing anything just paying lip service to it really.

"I have five grandchildren under five and I feel very strongly for them."

West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.