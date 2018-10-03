Council's plastic cut pledge will 'help create plastic free Chichester for future generations'

Chichester District Council has pledged to reduce single use plastics in the district.

The council's plan to reduce single use plastics by 'phasing out' their use on council premises, raising awareness through campaigns and promoting alternatives aimed at residents and businesses and 'continuing top support locally led community anti-pollution groups'.

Members of the public will also be able to fill up water bottles for free after the installation of a water fountain in Chichester District Council's offices as part of the national REFILL scheme.

READ MORE: Collision sees lorry on side in ditch

Cabinet member for environmental services, Cllr John Connor, said: "Our plan to reduce single use plastics includes a wide range of initiatives, many of which are already well underway.

"Campaigns such as the council's 'Against Litter' campaign have already had an impact on reducing plastic pollution by promoting community clean-up activities through the 'Adopt an Area' scheme.

"This campaign has been included in the plan and will continue to be promoted with a stronger focus on plastic pollution and ways to tackle it."

He added: "All of these activities combined will help us to create a plastic free Chichester for future generations and we look forward to continuing to work with residents, businesses and community groups to achieve this common goal."

READ MORE: Chichester Repair Café to launch

As part of the plan, businesses will be encouraged to reduce their use of single use plastics and to recycle using the councils business waste and recycling service. The council also said that it would be working with Chichester Business Improvement District (BID) to support the plan.

West Sussex County Council will also work with Chichester District Council to 'motivate young people and their families' to follow suit and increase recycling.

A spokesman said: "This will be done through our ongoing schools education programme, in association with the West Sussex Waste Partnership. This scheme provides educational resources to primary schools to enable children to explore plastics and recycling and learn how plastic pollution can be prevented."

They added: "The impact of single use plastics on the environment is an area of growing public concern, particularly when they are found washed up on beaches or in the sea."

The council's cabinet agreed the plans at a meeting yesterday (October 2)

READ MORE: Man in ‘serious condition’ after collision in Chichester



