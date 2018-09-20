Dog walkers warned as 40kg of glass uncovered on foreshore

Dog walkers have been advised to keep their dogs on leads as 40kg of glass was uncovered in Chichester Harbour

Glass covering a 'small area' on the foreshore at Cutmill Creek is likely to have been dumped 20 years ago, a spokesman said.

They added that steps are being taken to clear the glass, which was uncovered as mud was washed away from coastal erosion.

Lead ranger Keith Rathbone said: "A large quantity of old broken glass has been reported on the foreshore at Cutmill Creek. You are advised to keep to the footpath and keep dogs on leads until the bridge heading south towards Chidham.

"We are clearing it, 40kg so far, and warning signs will be installed."