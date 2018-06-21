Explore nature on ‘Herb Safari’

An opportunity to explore the herbs and plants in an orchard, and hear about their health benefits, folklore, and ancient stories is coming to Chichester Festvial Theatre.

‘Midsummer Medicines’ will take place on June 28.

The ‘Herb Safari’ is set to be led by herbalist Steve Taylor.

The well hidden community orchard in Whyke is a small oasis of Sussex heritage apple and cherry trees.

For those who are attending the talk on foot, the orchard is off a footpath linking Kingsham Road and the A27.

But for those coming by car the nearest postcode of PO19 8FT will point to the newest development of housing in Whyke in Chichester off Exton Road.

The orchard is behind the new housing.

The unique orchard has a total of 17 fruiting trees and around 200 hedge trees, and a very distinctive winding path through the orchard to allow access to all the fruit trees, and the newly installed benches.

Steve Taylor, a medical herbalist previously practised from the Medicine Garden premises in Emsworth, but recently moved his practice to Whyke.

Steve’s vast experience of herbs will be demonstrated on the orchard during this hour’s walk and talk.

There should be plenty of time for questions, as the walk meanders along the woodchip path. Following the talk there will be a chance to try elderflower or limeflower teas from the orchard.

For more information visit festivalofchichester.co.uk.