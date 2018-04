Firefighters were called to Westgate Leisure Centre at 8.15am this morning after the fire alarm went off.

Early gym-goers and swimmers were forced to evacuate the premises.

A fire service spokesman confirmed that although a fire engine was sent to the leisure centre, it was in fact a false alarm.

A receptionist at Westgate said the alarm initially set off in the women’s dry changing room and as a precaution members of the public and staff were then evacuated from the centre.