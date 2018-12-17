'Fantastic project' sees new trees planted in Chichester's Jubilee Gardens

A 'fantastic project' to plant new tree's in the historic Jubilee Gardens will provide 'colour and interest' in the park, Chichester Natural History Society has said.

The Chichester Natural History Society approached Chichester District Council with a legacy fund to support Jubilee Gardens, which was used to purchase five new trees. The society is working to create a plaque for each tree to be hung from the tree's branches.

Daphne Flach, publicity officer at Chichester Natural History Society said: "The Chichester Natural History Society is really pleased to be able to support Jubilee Gardens and this has been made possible by a legacy given to our society which specified the money should be used to enhance the natural history in Chichester for all the residents.

"It has been a fantastic project to be involved in and we have enjoyed working with the green spaces team at Chichester District Council. We hope that the trees will provide colour and interest in the park for people to enjoy in all seasons for years to come."

The new trees include two flowering cherry trees, a golden maple, a cedar of Lebanon and a forest pansy, which all have a historic connection to the park.

Councillor Roger Barrow, cabinet member for residents' services at Chichester District Council, said: "This has enabled us to replace some of the trees that have sadly been lost over the years, due to old age and decay, and future proof the park for generations to come. Trees are vital for all of our health and well-being and I hope that residents and visitors will enjoy seeing the new trees grow and thrive.”

The new cedar tree has been planted among cedar trees that date back to 1897, when they were planted to celebrated Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee.