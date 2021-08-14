Garden show dates announced for Sussex next year

The Garden Show at Loseley Park 2020

The Garden Show is preparing to come back with a bang in Hampshire for an Autumn show after months of covid restrictions preventing events from going ahead.

There will be more than 160 stands showcasing the latest specialist plants, garden and home accessories, art, design, sculpture, fashion, toys, foods and drink.

As this returns, dates have been announced for two shows next year in East and West Sussex:

April 15-17 Firle Place, Lewes

June 10-12 Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle

For more information visit: www.thegardenshows.com