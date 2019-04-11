Impressive community fundraising to improve the future of the South Downs Way

A campaign to fix one of Britain’s most treasured walking trails has hit it’s fundraising target through community support.

Various members of the community have come together for the ‘Mend Our Way’ mission to fix the South Downs Way and through tough efforts the appeal’s £120,000 target has been reached.

Community groups, local businesses and donors all teamed up to raise the impressive amount in just over a year to ensure that vital improvements will be made to the 100 mile national trail, running from Winchester to Eastbourne.

The Mend Our Way appeal is part of the national ‘Make a Million’ initiative, which is run by the British Mountaineering Council to raise one million pound for some of the UK’s most treasured trails.

Work is already under way to mend certain parts of the trail that were in desperate need of refurbishment, including a section at Plumpton where the once muddy, water-logged track has been transformed into a brand-new, weather-resistant path.

Trail officer for the South Downs Way, Andy Gattiker, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to each and every person who donated.

“This additional funding will make a huge difference to the long-term vitality of the trail and ensure it can be enjoyed for many generations to come.”

The South Downs Way, which is an ancient track thought to have been used by people for around 8,000 years and attracts 20,000 visitors each year who walk, cycle or ride its length.

Those who donated to the appeal include; The British Mountaineering Council;Langham Brewery; The Gerald Micklem Charitable Trust; The Monument Trust; The Chalk Cliff Trust; Friends of the South Downs; The Banister Charitable Trust; Ian Askew Charitable Trust; The Calleva Foundation; HF Holidays; Trail Riders Fellowship; M J Camp Charitable Trust and Players of the Peoples Postcode Lottery.

To find out further information on the South Downs National Park Trust and the work they do visit www.southdownstrust.org.uk