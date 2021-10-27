In Pictures: Eco-conscious Chichester residents commit to saving the planet ahead of COP26

Local residents came together at Oaklands Park to form a human sign spelling out the word 'commit' to encourage others, and themselves, to do their bit for the environment. Everyone involved took a look at their daily habits and wrote down how they planned to make more sustainable choices. Georgina Rae, head of planning and projects at Chichester Festival Theatre, said: “We really wanted to do something that would help Chichester make a nod to COP26 and show our support for the goals of COP26. We wanted something that wasn’t just a photograph but it actually supports action and supports us making a commitment, hence the word ‘commit’." The commitments, written on leaves cut out of recycled posters, will be displayed in the Festival Theatre foyer from October 31 to November 12 while the UN Climate conference takes place in Glasgow.