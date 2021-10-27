In Pictures: Eco-conscious Chichester residents commit to saving the planet ahead of COP26

Chichester Festival Theatre and The Great Sussex Way invited people to make pledges towards a greener future yesterday (October 26).

By Megan Baker & Joss Roupell
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 2:03 pm
Updated Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 3:06 pm

Local residents came together at Oaklands Park to form a human sign spelling out the word 'commit' to encourage others, and themselves, to do their bit for the environment. Everyone involved took a look at their daily habits and wrote down how they planned to make more sustainable choices. Georgina Rae, head of planning and projects at Chichester Festival Theatre, said: “We really wanted to do something that would help Chichester make a nod to COP26 and show our support for the goals of COP26. We wanted something that wasn’t just a photograph but it actually supports action and supports us making a commitment, hence the word ‘commit’." The commitments, written on leaves cut out of recycled posters, will be displayed in the Festival Theatre foyer from October 31 to November 12 while the UN Climate conference takes place in Glasgow.

Undefined: readMore

1.

Georgina Rae, head of planning and projects at Chichester Festival Theatre, committed to 'using less plastic, making more visits to the refill shop and swapping milk bottles to glass milk bottles'. Pic S Robards SR2110261 SUS-211026-165626001

Photo Sales

2.

Danielle Dunfield, CEO of The Great Sussex Way, was part of the team behind the climate change demonstration. Pic S Robards SR2110261 SUS-211026-165717001

Photo Sales

3.

Local residents made a human sign spelling the word 'commit' to demonstrate their commitment to protecting the environment. Picture by Dan Hill

Photo Sales

4.

Chichester Festival Theatre and The Great Sussex Way hosted the event together, inviting members of the public to join them as they pledged to protect the planet. Pic S Robards SR2110261 SUS-211026-165801001

Photo Sales
ChichesterCOP26Glasgow
Next Page
Page 1 of 5