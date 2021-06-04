KFC staff team up with Arun councillors for Fontwell litter pick

Amanda said: “I started a recycling campaign with them when I was chairman of Arun District Council and this has prompted the company to improve their awareness of climate issues and to try to be more environmentally friendly.

“I hasten to add a large amount of the litter was not KFC, but at the end of the day litter is litter and the Fontwell store are very good at picking up all the litter regardless.

““We had a coffee and chat afterwards and we discussed maybe sewing wildflower meadows where possible to deter people dropping litter and providing a little haven for the wildlife too.

Arun district councillors Amanda Worne and Dr James Walsh, along with senior staff from KFC Fontwell, collected five bin bags of rubbish during a litter pick

“I also suggested maybe an in-store environment ambassador which is something KFC thought was a good idea and is going to take away and discuss.”

The litter pick coincided with Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean (May 28 to June 13) to clear one million miles of litter from our streets, parks and beaches.

