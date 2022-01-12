Midhurst Town Council responds to ‘wholly inadequate’ Southern Water response to sewage concerns

The River Rother Pic: Kate Shemilt SUS-221201-145429001

The response from the council comes after investigation into waste concerns in the River Rother

A recent report prepared by the Windrush Against Sewage Pollution Campaign concluded that the Rother had the second highest discharge rare of all the areas that it examined.

It was calculated that the Harting works alone released 4,319 hours of untreated effluent between November 2019 and April 2020.

A similar study by The Rivers Trust stated that the same plant discharged 178 times in 2020 for a total of 4,146 hours.

That equates to a continuous discharge of untreated sewage into the river for a little over 172 days.

The river is regularly used for fishing, and swimming for both children and dogs during the summer months.

The Council considered that the data the reports revealed and that the Government have passed a bill allowing even more discharges into rivers, the concerns were justified.

Councillor David Coote, Chairman of the Midhurst Town Council Planning Committee, wrote a letter to Southern Water, requesting information in relation to their plans to reduce the amount of discharge into the river, copies of which were sent to Chichester MP, Gillian Keegan, as well as local Parish Councils that run along the River Rother.

In response to concerns a representative from the Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) taskforce for Southern Water said: “The issue of storm overflows has rightly been brought to the forefront of public debate through the high-profile discussion of the Environment Bill within Parliament, which we welcome.

“I understand the passion for recreational sports on the river and I appreciate how important swimming and fishing is to people in the community.

“I would like to assure you that Southern Water’s environmental improvement is front and centre of our plans.

“Despite the complexity and scale of the issue we can draw parallels to the delivery of a transformative change in bathing quality over the last 20 years, to a position today where our 83 bathing waters are the cleanest since records began.

“Our taskforce will be working with all stakeholders to provide collaborative solutions to manage surface water in a holistic manner.

“Over the next four years, we’re investing over £2 billion across the South East to improve the capacity and efficiency of our wastewater network and reduce the number of CSO releases.

“This builds on the £3.2 billion we have already spent since 2015 to improve and maintain our assets.

Cllr David Coote, in response to the statement by Southern Water, regarded the statement as ‘wholly inadequate’ and ‘more like a cut and paste press release’.

Cllr Richard Watts said that the letter ‘in no way addressed the issue of sewage discharge that far exceeded the number of days when storm water overwhelmed the sewage system’.