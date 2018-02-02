Pagham nature reserve becomes ‘living classroom’

A major project will turn Pagham Harbour into a ‘living classroom’.

The nature reserve offers miles of winding trails with stunning views of rare and threatened wildlife and inspiring coastal landscape.

Now, thanks to grants from the Heritage Lottery Fund, Sussex Ornithological Society and the Friends of Pagham Harbour, improved facilities are being installed.

They will including a new wildlife-watching hide, improved disability access better trails at Sidlesham Ferry and a major uplift to the Discovery Zone – with a new activity shelter and a large pond where visitors can discover wildlife close-up.

Nic Scothern, RSPB South East director, said: “Our reserves are not just places for nature, they are places for the whole community to discover and enjoy.

“RSPB Pagham Harbour is a living classroom, and with support from local funders...we hope to educate and inspire people of all ages to care for the wildlife around them.”

Free to enter and home to rare species including breeding little terns, avocet and peregrines, it will see the educational offering expand for school and family visits.