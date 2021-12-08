Selsey seasfront gets a lashing from storm 'Barra' as a car and van get up close to the force of nature. By Chris Hatton SUS-210812-084442003

PICTURES: Storm Barra hits the Chichester area

Strong winds and stormy seas could be found across the coastline of the Chichester area when Storm Barra arrived in Sussex.

By Kelly Brown
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 9:03 am

A yellow weather warning for strong winds was in place yesterday (Tuesday, December 7) across the area with stormy seas the main consequence.

Readers shared their pictures from Storm Barra.

1.

Selsey seasfront gets a lashing from storm 'Barra' as a car and van get up close to the force of nature. By Chris Hatton SUS-210812-084502003

Photo Sales

2.

Emsworth Quay, as a combination of high tides and stormy weather caused the sea to flood over the quayside, and up the street. By Vince Lavender SUS-210812-084412003

Photo Sales

3.

Selsey seasfront gets a lashing from storm 'Barra' as a car gets a close up view of a huge wave hitting the Selsey coast. By Chris Hatton SUS-210812-084452003

Photo Sales

4.

Selsey seasfront gets a lashing from storm 'Barra' as one car takes a close up look. By Chris Hatton SUS-210812-084432003

Photo Sales
ChichesterSussex
Next Page
Page 1 of 2