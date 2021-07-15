Popular beach near Chichester is sold out all weekend

West Wittering Beach has released a statement telling members of the public it is sold out this weekend (July 17 and 18).

Temperatures are expected to reach 26 degrees so beaches across Sussex will see an increase in visitors.

A statement from the beach’s website said, “Please do not travel to the beach car park on Saturday or Sunday without a valid booking, as you will be turned away.

West Wittering Beach. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210715-183308001

“There is no other parking in the area, and traffic wardens will be operating.”