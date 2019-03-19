Recycling collections delayed in Selsey after accident

Residents in Selsey have been advised they may have to wait a few days for recycling collection after an accident involving a waste collection vehicle.

Tweeting this morning, Chichester District Council said it is 'unlikely' that it will be able to carry out its normal collection today and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A district council spokesman told the Observer: “This morning one of our refuse vehicles was involved in an accident with another vehicle, police are currently investigating.

“Emergency services attended the scene and thankfully there were no serious injuries. The incident has meant that there may be some delays to our recycling collections in Selsey, but we are working hard to minimise disruption to residents.

“We are asking our Selsey residents to please continue to leave their recycling bins out because we intend to collect the recycling as soon as we can.”