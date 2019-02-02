Sustrans urge schools to ditch cars for morning transport for Big Pedal event

A sustainable transport charity is calling out to parents to encourage children to walk or cycle to school.

Sustrans have invited families in the South of England to take part of their Big Pedal event.

Schools and classes will be entered into daily prize draws for rewards

This year’s competition is backed by Angellica Bell, the British television and radio presenter and cycling advocate, who took on the ‘Tour de Celeb’ in 2016 where she found her love for cycling.

The competition will run from March 25 to April 5 and will encourage young people from across the UK to travel by bike, foot or scooter for their journey to and from school.

During the ten days, participating primary and secondary schools will compete with one another to make the most journeys by bike, foot or scooter.

To coincide with this year’s event, dozens of schools across the UK, will for the first time, be closing the road outside the school gates to motor vehicles.

For schools unable to take part in the main challenge there is also a one-day version

This is to limit the volume of traffic and help reduce air pollution, while creating an environment in which cycling and walking is safe, convenient and enjoyable.

New research shows four in ten children are breathing toxic air at school, leaving pupils at an increased risk of developing lifelong conditions including asthma.

Angellica Bell, said: “It’s a fantastic way to encourage more children to cycle, walk or scoot – doing wonders for their health and the environment around them.

““I hope as many schools as possible sign up for the challenge and inspire children and families across the UK to get on their feet, scooter of bike for their journey to school.”

Ask your child’s school to sign up. For more information visit www.bigpedal.org.uk