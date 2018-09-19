Volunteers take to Selsey beach for litter clean-up

Selsey volunteers have taken to the beach to clean litter and survey the area.

More than 40 volunteers went to the beach on Saturday for a beach cleaning event, run as part of the Marine Conservation Society's 25th Great British Beach Clean event.

Community wildlife officer, Sarah Hughes said: "Without community involvement I wouldn't be able to do my job. It's pleasing how little rubbish there is here, especially after a busy season. It shows people care."

The Mulberry Divers group also volunteered to clean the sea bed. A district council spokesman said: "Luckily not much was found."

Amongst the picked-litter were fishing lines, strapping bands, hair bobbles, wire mesh, lolly sticks, sunglasses and straws.

The spokesman said: "The most unusual item found was a six foot metal pole from what is believed to be from the bottom of a lobster pot."

"After the two-hour beach clean, the Selsey and District Lions put on a fantastic cooked barbecue for volunteers, with meat kindly supplied by Selsey butchers Ian Francis and Sons."

A volunteer will be collating information about the items found as part of a survey which will be submitted to the Marine Conservation Society. It is hoped that it will highlight where rubbish has come from with the aim of running more targeted awareness and education in the future.

During the day, CDC community wardens Neil Hill and Drew Allardice helped set up and take down the event and helped patrol the beaches.

For more information visit: https://www.mcsuk.org/beachwatch/greatbritishbeachclean

