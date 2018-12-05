West Sussex residents’ views wanted on electric vehicles

The public is being asked to help with planning for electric vehicles and charging points in West Sussex.

It is the Government’s ambition for at least half of new cars to be ultra-low emission by 2030, and all vehicles to have zero emissions by 2050.

An electric car charge point

Until Friday January 11 2019, West Sussex County Council is conducting an online survey to gather residents’ thoughts on electric vehicles and charging points to help inform and shape its strategy.

The survey consists of 11 questions and will help to give the council a flavour of what residents currently think about electric vehicles and what they would like the charging infrastructure to look like across the county.

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for the Environment, said: “As part of the West Sussex Plan we are aiming to make West Sussex a strong, safe and sustainable place to live and the upcoming Electric Vehicle Strategy forms an important part of our work around sustainability.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible to get their current views on electric vehicles and charging points to help us form this new strategy.

“Whether you currently own or drive an electric vehicle, are considering buying one in the future, or even if you have no plans to switch, we would like to hear from you.”

The views from this survey will help form the basis for the council’s Electric Vehicle Strategy which will be taken forward in February 2019.

The strategy will then go out for consultation later that year.

To take part in the initial survey, visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/evsurvey.

Residents have until Friday January 11 to respond.

If you require the survey in an alternative format, contact the Sustainability team on 0330 222 6455 or via email at PPDSustainability@westsussex.gov.uk.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and have an NGT texting app installed on your computer, laptop or smartphone you can contact them on 18001 0330 222 6455.