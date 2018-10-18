Westbourne House School holds plastic-free challenge

Pupils at Westbourne House School took part in a plastic-free challenge.

The schools’ eco-council, which is made up of children from reception, year one and two, came up with a range of ideas to combat the impact of plastics.

Pre-pre children's creative lunch box ideas

As a results of the childrens’ ideas, the school hosted its first ever ‘plastic-free picnic’ for its nursery children up to year six.

Year three teacher, Mrs Anderson said: "We can empower our children to create the world they want to live in by equipping them with skills, developing passions and encouraging creativity.

"We want them to understand that they can have an impact and influence as individuals, even at this young age."

Pupils also went to West Wittering to clean up the beach with they help of National Trust volunteers, the children sifted through sand and found ‘all sorts of plastics and other rubbish’.

A spokesman for the school said: "The children were excited by the plastic-free challenge and it was clear that a lot of thought and discussion had gone into their picnic choices.

"The reported that they had been surprised at how many food items they normally buy are wrapped in single use plastic, and , with the help of their parents, they came up with creative and novel ideas such as paper packages tied up with string, reused packing and home-made beeswax wraps."

