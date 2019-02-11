Young people urged to join ‘Year of Green Action’ on the South Downs

Young people are being encouraged to get involved in the government’s ‘Year of Green Action’ and do their bit to help protect the South Downs National Park.

As part of the #iwill4nature campaign, the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) has come up with five simple ways to get involved in helping the natural environment.

Jonathan Dean, SDNPA education officer, has suggested young people might want to help to save water at home and school.

“Simple measures such as reducing the amount of water used when brushing your teeth or washing up can make a big difference,” he said.

“The South East is currently an area of severe water stress with insufficient water to meet the needs of people and the environment.

“Average water use is 150 litres per person per day – against a national average of 135.”

Jonathan is also asking young people to reduce their plastic consumption.

“Any type of plastic has the potential to end up in the natural environment and can take up to 1,000 years to decompose,” he said.

“Help the environment by avoiding plastic straws, using reusable bags and get a refillable water bottle.”

He also has a litter message – ‘bin it or take it home’.

At the same time he is urging young people to explore the national park.

“It has fantastic opportunities for walking, cycling or horse-riding.

“Or add a twist to your adventures by searching for our South Downs GeoTour geocaches while out and about,” he said.

For more details visit https://www.southdowns.gov.uk/enjoy/geocaching/

He is also pleading for volunteers: “The national park depends on hundreds of people who give up their spare time to carry out volunteer activities to protect the area’s unique landscape and precious wildlife.”

Jonathan said: “We’re proud to be supporting the ‘Year of Green Action’ and really want to encourage the tens of thousands of young people living in and around the national park to become custodians of this amazing landscape.

“After all, it’s their national park and they are ultimately the future.”

For more information on the #iwill campaign visit www.iwill.org.uk