Every Greggs stocking vegan sausage rolls in Sussex

Look no further if you’re wondering where the nearest Greggs is which stocks vegan sausage rolls.
The affordable high street baker – famous for its pasties, yum yums and the ever popular pork sausage roll – unveiled the new product today (January 3) in a selection of its stores just in time for Veganuary.
The £1 pastry is described as similar to the original, crisp and fatty – though not made with butter, but vegetable oil – and inside is a ‘bespoke Quorn filling’.
But the coveted (by some) product is only available in 950 out of the company’s 1,850 UK shops – leaving some shoppers disappointed.
Here is a map of all the places you can find a vegan sausage roll in Sussex, according to the Greggs website.
And here is the full list:
• Brighton, 112 London Rd
• Brighton, 150 North St
• Brighton, 51 Western Rd
• Crawley Three Bridges
• Crawley, 17 Queensway
• Crawley, 26 The Martletts
• Euro Garage, Bognor Regis
• Pease Pottage services
