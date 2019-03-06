Excitement as The Voice auditions begin in Chichester

Auditions for ITV's The Voice have begun in Chichester with local singers taking to the stage.

First up, singing 'Can't take my eyes off of you', was 51-year-old Shaun Harding from Parklands.

Rylee Harding, 19, as she practises her self-penned love song 'Next to you'

Shaun, a stay-at-home carer for his 25-year-old son, said he had not attended the audition for fame and stardom but simply because 'I just like singing'.

"I think it's excellent — we love The Voice because it's real. When Tom Jones sang with Peter Donegan I thought that was beautiful. They are just nice people."

Shaun said he was not nervous when he first arrived at The Chichester Inn, where the auditions were being held this afternoon, and he has run karaoke nights in the past and also occasionally DJ's at pubs.

When asked who the song would be for, he said: "I have I severely disabled son and I'm doing it for him, he loves singing."

Next up to the microphone was singer songwriter Rylee Spencer, 19, from Midhurst who sang her own song titled 'Next to you'.

"It's probably the safest bet for me and it shows what I can do as an artist. I'm quite nervous but very excited," she said. "I was scouted by The Voice but it was in the middle of my GCSEs so it wasn't the right time."

Rylee hosts and takes part in open-mic nights in Midhurst and said she would be treating the audition 'just like another gig'.

A spokesman for The Voice said: “The Voice UK is back and we’re on the hunt for the next singing sensation! If you’re a solo artist, duo or trio then come and meet a team member at The Chichester Inn, 38 West Street, Chichester, PO19 1RP from 12 noon till 3pm.”

Auditions will also be held at The Vestry from 8pm this evening.

Following her audition, Rylee said: "I feel like it went okay. I'm going to go back home and update the dad."