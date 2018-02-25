Excitement builds ahead of Tim Peake's visit to Chichester

Crowds at CFT waiting to see Tim Peake in Chichester. Michael Drummond.
Crowds at CFT waiting to see Tim Peake in Chichester. Michael Drummond.
Share this article

Crowds are packing in to Chichester Festival Theatre this afternoon to see Tim Peake touch down for a special visit.

The astronaut is to be presented with the Freedom of the City, a very special honour bestowed by the city council, in a ceremony starting at 2.30pm.

Speaking to the Observer, Mayor of Chichester Peter Evans said: "It's really great that we have got a young man who has grown up on Chichester and blossomed.

"He was up in space communicating with schools, colleges and universities, sharing his experience. He's a great advocate of space and mankind."

See the video interview with cllr Evans on our Facebook page here.