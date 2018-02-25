Excitement builds ahead of Tim Peake's visit to Chichester

Crowds are packing in to Chichester Festival Theatre this afternoon to see Tim Peake touch down for a special visit.

The astronaut is to be presented with the Freedom of the City, a very special honour bestowed by the city council, in a ceremony starting at 2.30pm.

Speaking to the Observer, Mayor of Chichester Peter Evans said: "It's really great that we have got a young man who has grown up on Chichester and blossomed.

"He was up in space communicating with schools, colleges and universities, sharing his experience. He's a great advocate of space and mankind."

See the video interview with cllr Evans on our Facebook page here.