Extension to Chidham graveyard planned

A Chidham church is looking to provide a larger graveyard area, thanks to a donation of land.

The application from St Mary's Chidham states its current graveyard has reached capacity with all plots allocated and it wants to facilitate future burials.

The proposed graveyard extension will be on the east side of Cot Lane, adjacent to the existing graveyard and on the opposite site of the road from the church and closed churchyard.

A hedge and a chestnut post and rail fence will mark the new boundaries of the graveyard area.

The additional land, an arable field of 15 by 60m, has been donated to the church.