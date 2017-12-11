False alarm as coastguard helicopter called to Bracklesham

A surfer reported missing this morning was found safe and well in Bracklesham, the coastguard has confirmed.

HM Coastguard sent a search and rescue helicopter to help in the search, which started with a call at about 10.15am reporting a surfer missing in the Shoreham area.

A coastguard spokesman said: “Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Team, Shoreham RNLI Lifeboats and the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Lee on Solent have been carrying out a thorough search of the area.

“Just before 11.30am a further report came in from Sussex Police reporting that the overdue surfer had been found safe and well in the Selsey area.

“It is believed that she had changed her mind about the location she was going to surf in but was unable to update her family as her phone had run out of battery.”

Other coastguard call outs this week included two reports of suspected explosive items on beachs at Medmerry Beach and East Head, at West Wittering.

The rusty metal object reported at Medmerry Beach on Saturday was found to be safe on closer investigation by experts, while the ammunitions box found at West Wittering on Friday was found to be empty.

Selsey Coastguard tweeted about the incidents over the weekend, encouraging beach-goers to always report suspicious items to the emergency services on 999.