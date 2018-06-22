Family fun at Southbourne Sussex Day Fete

Southbourne Sussex Day Fete was held to great success on Saturday.

Hosted between 2 and 4pm in the garden of St. John’s, Main Road, Southbourne, the fifth annual community fete saw local groups hold fundraising stalls and games for families to enjoy.

Musical entertainment was held throughout the afternoon by J’Uke-Box Ukulele Show Band, and cakes and cream teas were also available for visitors.

Held on June 16, the event also marked Sussex Day, the annual day which celebrates the county’s heritage and culture.

Ruth Heelan of the Southbourne Community Association said: “It went really well and stallholders broke records for their fundraising.

“We have no idea of numbers as we don’t charge to come in, but it was well attended and the teas were packed out.

“This is the fifth Sussex Day Fete I have done in St. John’s Church Garden. It is a small friendly event and very popular.

“Groups involved this year were: Southbourne Lions, Age Concern, St Wilfrid’s support group, Tuppenny Barn supporters, Southbourne WI, Southbourne Dragon Ladies, with Southbourne Men’s Shed doing the train rides.

“Bourne Community College students were here fundraising for their trip to Ghana and Scouts were fundraising for their Jamboree fund.

“Southbourne Free Church was also involved, and of course St. John’s who did the teas. We were entertained by J’Uke-Box Ukulele Show Band.

“It is a real community fete and Southbourne Sea Scouts lend us their marquee.”

For more information about Southbourne Community Association, visit www.facebook.com/SouthbourneCommunityAssociation.