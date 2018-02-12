Family Fun Days at Fishbourne Roman Palace

This week, visitors are invited to drop into Fishbourne Roman Palace to enjoy the Roman activities being held for half term.

Every day until Friday between 10am and 4pm, families can taste Roman food, make a Roman oil lamp, have a go at weaving, make Roman bread, dress in Roman costume and much more.

Activities are included in the usual admission charges. No need to book and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Katrina Burton, head of learning, said “This is a fun packed day offering lots of opportunities to take part in a whole range of Roman activities. The activities are suitable for all ages and will be located inside, running throughout the day”.

Visitors can also access the rest of the museum, take a stroll around the replanted formal garden and view the largest collection of early mosaic floors north of Rome. There is also a well-stocked shop and a cafe.

Fishbourne Roman Palace dates back to the beginning of Roman occupation in Britain and offers visitors of all ages a unique chance to look back in time. Uncovered in 1960, the north wing of this building remains an important visitor attraction and archaeological site for anyone interested in learning more about Roman art and architecture.

For more information, visit sussexpast.co.uk/properties-to-discover/fishbourne-roman-palace.