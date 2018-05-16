Family’s moving tribute to ‘happy’ and ‘exceptionally caring’ Yapton victim in Seaford murder probe

The family of a woman who was found dead at a Seaford campsite have paid tribute to her.

Police launched a murder investigation after Sarah Clayton’s body was found at Buckly Holiday Park on Sunday (May 13).

A statement from her family said: “We are all devastated by the sudden loss of our loving daughter Sarah.

“She was an exceptionally caring young woman who loved life.

“Sarah was happy and bubbly with an infectious giggle, and would do anything to help others.

“Sarah will be greatly missed by her family and friends, and we would appreciate our privacy being respected at this time.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses, and anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Cobblestone.

The mother was a former student at Chichester College and Regis School.

Further tributes have been paid to Sarah here.