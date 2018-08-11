Farmer ‘trampled by livestock’ in Groombridge

Police have sadly confirmed the death of a farmer who they believe may have been trampled by livestock in Groombridge.
A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed officers were called at 10.30pm last night (Friday, August 10) to a farm in Groombridge, north of Crowborough.
Concerns had been raised for a farmer, who had not returned home after feeding his livestock, police said.
The man was located and sadly pronounced dead at the scene, confirmed police.
A police spokesman said: “We are not treating the death as suspicious.
“We believe he may have been trampled by livestock.”
The coroner has been informed.
Police left the scene at 9.30am this morning.