'Fast spreading' Chichester field fire extinguished

A 'fast spreading' and 'challenging' fire in a field at Church Road has now been extinguished.

Up to 40 firefighters attended the scene at the old Portfield Football Club along with eight police officers and at least four ambulance crew members from one ambulance and one emergency discovery vehicle.

Up to 40 firefighters attended the scene. Picture courtesy of West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

Westhampnett Road was closed between Sainsbury's and Spitalfield Lane, but it is anticipated to be re-opened 'before rush hour'.

Adrian Murphy, area manager and response for the fire service, said: "It was a fast spreading fire. The first engine arrived and called for eight further engines to deal with the fire.

"It was a challenge accessing the fire. It started to spread affecting neighbouring properties.

"We have now put the fire out and it is under control."

Aftermath of fire in field. Picture by Yasmin Randall

A resident and witness of the blaze said: "It has happened quite a few times over the last few weeks.

"We had to hose it ourselves until further assistance came."

Initially, the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service asked people to 'please avoid the area'.

Eight fire engines dealing with fire in Chichester

The fire service received a call at 2.11pm to the blaze and said eight fire engines were sent to the scene. Picture by Eddie Mitchell