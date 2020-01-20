Felpham beach footpath completely buried in shingle – in pictures

Residents enjoying the sunny weather over the weekend had to battle a thick layer of shingle covering a footpath by Felpham beach.
Photos taken by resident Colin McKenzie show cyclists having to carefully push their bikes along the buried path, which had become indistinguishable from the beach itself.
A spokesman from Arun District Council said as much of the shingle as possible had been brushed away, but that a digger would be required to clear the worst-affected parts.
