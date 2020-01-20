Felpham beach footpath completely buried in shingle – in pictures

Residents enjoying the sunny weather over the weekend had to battle a thick layer of shingle covering a footpath by Felpham beach.

Photos taken by resident Colin McKenzie show cyclists having to carefully push their bikes along the buried path, which had become indistinguishable from the beach itself.

Photo by Colin McKenzie

A spokesman from Arun District Council said as much of the shingle as possible had been brushed away, but that a digger would be required to clear the worst-affected parts.

