Felpham home blaze: This is what we know so far

Multiple crews responded to the fire at thatched roof property in Downview Road shortly before midnight on Sunday (May 23). See pictures from the scene

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze. Watch live footage here

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Bognor Regis, two from Littlehampton, two from Chichester and two from Worthing to the scene, along with the Aerial Ladder Platform from Worthing and a second Hampshire & Isle of Wight FRS Aerial Ladder Platform from Southsea.

Multiple fire crews were called to deal with the blaze. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Firefighters brought the fire under control using two high pressure hose reels, three jets, compressed air foam and made use of two hydrants to extinguish the fire. Relief fire engines from Billingshurst, Henfield, Midhurst, Selsey and Shoreham were brought in throughout the night to support the operation.

“We remained in attendance at the scene throughout the day on Monday, with crews continuing to damp down remaining hotspots. Fire investigations were carried out during the day on Monday, with the fire believed to have begun of accidental origin.

“A reinspection of the scene was carried out shortly before 8pm, before the property was handed back to the owner.”

Have you read?: Multiple crews respond to fire at home in Bognor Regis