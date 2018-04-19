Festival to bring history to life at museum

A Sussex museum is giving members of the public the chance to travel back in time at an immersive history festival.

The Living History Festival at the Weald and Downland Living Museum, Singleton, will take visitors on a journey through 1,000 years of English history from Saxon times to the 20th century.

Historical experiences will be brought to life by more than 200 of the UK’s leading costumed re-enactors at the event from June 2 to June 3.

Opportunities for visitors will include spectating at a medieval jousting tournament, wandering through the sights and smells of a Tudor market, or watching Saxon people crafting items.

This year’s show will also feature the centenary celebrations of the British Percheron Horse Society, which will be bringing 30 horses to take part in re-enactments of British history.

Modern uses of the draft horses, including showing, riding and farm work, will be shown to spectators of the society’s display.

Along with the packed timetable of demonstrations, there will food and drink to taste and military drills to watch against the backdrop of the museum’s 40-acre site of rescued rural buildings.

The festival will take place on the weekend of June 2 and June 3 from 10.30am to 5pm. Regular museum entry prices apply and access to the festival is included.

Families are welcome, including dogs on leads, and there is plenty of free parking in overflow car park fields.