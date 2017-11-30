Festive Farmers’ Market set to bring Christmas fun to the city

A Festive Farmers’ Market is set to be held this week.

Tomorrow, local producers will be giving a series of mini talks and demonstrations at the special Chichester market.

Shoppers will be encouraged to meet the people behind the products at a special showcase area at the Market Cross, and will also be able to enter a prize draw to win a scrumptious hamper of farmers’ market goodies. Entry cards will be available at all the stalls and the winner will be announced at the next farmers’ market on Friday, December 15. The hamper will be ready for collection that afternoon.

Councillor John Connor, cabinet member for the Environment at Chichester District Council, said: “Chichester Farmers’ Market gives people the opportunity to support their local producers and this special Christmas themed event will be a chance to meet the people behind all the wonderful produce, hear their stories and pick up a few cooking tips. The produce at our farmers’ market is of a really high quality and is genuinely local, from within a 40-mile radius. By buying from Chichester Farmers’ Market you will be reducing food miles and also boosting independent businesses in the local area. I would urge people to pop along and support this excellent event and make a resolution for 2018 to buy local!”

The events on Friday, December 1, will kick off at 9.30am, with Lorraine from Crafted Coffee, who will talk about how to start the morning and different ways to brew coffee.

At 10.15am, Liam from O’Hagans Sausages will share a history of the family business plus tasters, followed by Richard from Selsey Willows and Langford Lobsters, who will be sharing the history of Selsey fishing and crabbing at 11am. At 11.45am, Mike from Noble and Stace talks about the art of chocolate making with some tasters, followed by Cliff from Traditional Cheese, who will give the story of cheese making, dairy cows plus some tasters at 12.15pm. At 12.45pm, Kate from Tom Cat Gin shares the perfect start to Christmas with some gin tasters.

Shoppers can stock up on a wide range of festive essentials including the all-important turkey plus the door wreath, fruit and veg, preserves and meats, mulled apple juice and mince pie cakes.

In addition, some of the stallholders will be taking orders from customers which will be made ready for collection at the market on December 15. Shoppers just need to ask individual stallholders for details.

Colin East of Mud Pies, said: “It’s just great, there’s a good atmosphere and we have plenty of regulars. There’s a good, friendly atmosphere between all the traders, we all know each other – it’s one big happy family.”

Jon Kaye, from Jake’s Artisan Foods, said: “There is a good base of regulars. It may not be the biggest market, but it is very solid and you know what you’re getting. It’s in a lovely location and it has a good vibe.”

Chichester Farmers’ Market runs every first and third Friday of the month in East Street and North Street, 9am until 2pm.

After Christmas, there will be a short break, with the first farmers’ market of 2018 taking place on Friday, January 19.

For more information about the Festive Farmers’ Market, see www.chichester.gov.uk/FarmersMarketFestiveFun.