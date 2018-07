A tractor and trailer carrying straw is ‘well alight’ in Colworth, West Sussex Fire and Rescue service has confirmed.

Crews from Chichester and Bognor are tackling the blaze in Colworth Lane where there is also now a small field fire following a call out at 12.10pm to the vehicle fire.

Two fire engines and two 4x4 fire vehicles are on scene, with two hose reels and a jet being used to fight the flames.

More to follow.