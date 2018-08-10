Fifth year of Selsey Walking and Outdoor Festival a great success

This year’s Selsey Walking and Outdoor Festival (SWOF) rounded off a wonderful week of community activities with a free prize draw.

The annual event sees participants explore the wildlife, sea, history, landscape, heavens and flora of the Manhood Peninsula by foot, buggy, bike and sea.

There were many new events this year, including a lecture by the popular astronomer, Dr John Mason, and a presentation from Natures Way Foods.

SWOF is well supported by businesses and local authorities. The famous SplashMaps company - which featured on Dragon’s Den - donated an unusual bespoke fabric map as a prizewhich was given to one of the randomly drawn participants.

David Overton, the managing director of SplashMaps said: “I am pleased to support SWOF and

our innovative wearable fabric maps are excellent products for such external events.”

The SWOF chairwoman, Ann Humphrey, handed the lucky winner of the draw, Mike Beale from Selsey, his prize.

Ann said: “I am delighted that the event, now in its fifth year, again proved to be successful and made the hard work, organising and running the festival worthwhile.”

Funds raised by the event are used to support local charities.

Find out more about SWOF at www.swof.co.uk.