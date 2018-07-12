Fight for Chichester’s Grit Gym goes on as city council objects

City councillors have objected to Grit Gym’s plans to relocate, contrary to some 200 letters of support from residents and members.

Gym manager Jason Mines said he will have to close the Station Approach gym if he fails to get planning permission for a change of use on a unit in Terminus Road before his current lease expires.

He was ‘very surprised’ at the objection, which said the council supported the gym in principle but cited an ‘unacceptable loss’ of employment space and advised it look elsewhere.

He said: “I can assure you that I have exhausted every avenue available to me in my search for new accommodation.

“Their comments just show that they are simply not in touch with the commercial property market in the city.

The city has aged vacant units in Terminus Road that are crying out for business and they could deliver increased employment and prosperity to Chichester.

“This application is the last chance for my business but it is also a real opportunity for the district council and planning authority to let sense prevail and inject life and business back into Terminus Road.”

He said he hoped that the district council would be more positive or he would ‘just be another statistic’.

See planning reference 18/01357/FUL on the Chichester District Council planning portal.